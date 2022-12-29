Journalist Murphy called the fires in the regions of Russia sabotage by the CIA and Western spies

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) uses spies from European NATO member countries to attempt sabotage in Russia, according to American journalist Jack Murphy informed on its official website.

He cited data from three former intelligence officers and two former US military officials. “The campaign, which has been planned for years, has caused many unexplained explosions and other incidents,” the journalist stressed.

According to Murphy, American intelligence does not participate in provocations and does not work directly, the CIA only coordinates and controls the actions. European special agents can choose the place and time of sabotage, since it is they who “take all the risks,” the expert added.

“The campaign involves longtime sleeper cells that the allied intelligence service has deployed to prevent Moscow’s “invasion” of Ukraine, waging a covert war behind Russian lines,” Murphy wrote. He called the fires in the regions of Russia sabotage by the CIA and Western spies.

Earlier it became known that the CIA oversees the training in the United States of the elite Ukrainian special operations forces and other intelligence officers.