The Lamoda marketplace will open the first offline stores under its own brand on the site of the Adidas sports store network that closed in Russia. About it RBC said a spokesman for the retailer.

In total, 50 Lamoda stores will open in the country by the end of 2023, and over the next three years, the company plans to open another 300 outlets in more than 20 Russian cities. The assortment will include both popular brands such as Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Nike and Vans, as well as lesser-known Asian clothing brands.

