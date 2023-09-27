Al-Watan: The US is opening new fronts against the Russian Federation in Moldova and the South Caucasus

Ukraine has ceased to cope with its task, and therefore the United States is making attempts to open new fronts in the fight against Russia, reports Al-Watan publication.

“The United States faces a disappointing reality. In this regard, the American administration began to open new fronts against Russia – on the territory of Moldova and the South Caucasus,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Washington did not expect that Russia would be able to resist the West so successfully, so it was forced to create more hot spots around it. In this way, the United States seeks to deplete Russia’s existing potential.

The publication emphasized that the West miscalculated when betting on Ukraine, since even with the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its army will not be able to achieve success on the battlefield due to too great an imbalance with Russian troops.

Earlier, military analyst Alexey Leonkov said that the offensive fervor of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is gradually tending to zero. According to him, this is caused by factors such as the exhaustion of mobilization capabilities and a reduction in military assistance. In addition, an unfavorable factor is the recognition by the West that the counter-offensive had virtually no results.