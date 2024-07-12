“Come and See”: Russian Armed Forces Develop Offensive in Vremya Direction

The Russian Armed Forces are developing an offensive in the Vremevsky direction, advancing towards Makarovka. This became known from a report Telegram-channel of the project “Go and See”.

“Russian units are advancing in the direction of Makarovka,” the publication quotes a source of the project as saying.

It is noted that the Russian army has also advanced in the Urozhainoye area.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko named the speed of daily advancement of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone. According to him, the Russian army advances one kilometer daily in different sections of the front.