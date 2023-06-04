“RV”: units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive in Zaporozhye in the area of ​​the Vremievsky ledge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction by a group of 10 tanks, armored vehicles and a company tactical infantry group. It became known Telegram– the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” (RV).

According to them, the Ukrainian military tried to break through in Zaporozhye in the area of ​​the Vremievsky ledge. “Fights broke out in the area of ​​​​Neskuchny and Priyutnoye, units of the Vostok group detected the movement in time and met with fire. At least two tanks were destroyed. Russian artillery is actively working,” adds the channel.

About trying to break through reported and battalion commander of the Vostok battalion Alexander Khodakovsky in his Telegram channel. “Having grouped the percussion fist, in the morning [противник] was able to achieve tactical success – he took one position from us, but suffered tangible losses. Now the enemy is increasing its presence in the breakthrough area – obviously, it seeks to increase the achievements, ”he wrote.

The battalion commander added that these actions are not in themselves the promised counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, military correspondent Alexander Sladkov said that the counter-battery fight of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction is virtually absent.