RIA Novosti: Wagner reconnaissance raid made it possible to take positions in the Lisichansk direction

The reconnaissance raid of the Wagner group made it possible to take up new positions in the Lisichansk direction. This became known to the correspondent RIA News.

According to him, the soldiers conducted reconnaissance of three recreation centers and the adjacent forest belt, which allowed the military to occupy a new area and fortify in this territory.

“The enemy is 250 meters away, maybe 300. They are standing in the next landing,” one of the group’s scouts said.

Earlier, on October 14, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could make a breakthrough in the direction of the city of Svatovo. According to the agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may attempt a breakthrough in the Svatov direction at the beginning of next week.