Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his blog spoke about the most important road construction projects that will be implemented by the end of 2022. Moslenta collected information about upcoming projects and learned about the number of new interchanges in Moscow.

In 2022, 4 more interchanges will be in operation, including Ostashkovskaya and Altufevskaya. Their reconstruction is planned to be completed before the beginning of 2023, the report says.

Thanks to the reconstruction of Altufyevskaya and Ostashkovskaya interchanges, transport services will be improved for residents of Moscow districts: Bibirevo, Lianozovo, Northern and Southern Medvedkovo, Losinoostrovsky, Babushkinsky, Otradnoye, Severny, as well as the urban district of Mytishchi, Moscow Region. In total it is about one million people.

There will be two flyovers and two overpasses at the Ostashkovskaya interchange. In total, 8.7 kilometers of roads and an elevated pedestrian crossing will be built there in the area of ​​u200bu200bhouse 30 on Ostashkovskaya Street.

Comfortable movement along the direct course of Altufevskoe Highway will be provided by a new overpass across the Moscow Ring Road. This overpass-exit will improve the exit from Altufevskoe Highway to the outer side of the Moscow Ring Road towards Dmitrovskoye Highway.

Also, a new exit will be built from the outer side of the ring road to Altufevskoe highway towards the center and the existing exits to the Moscow Ring Road will be reconstructed. In total, 5.4 kilometers of roads will be built as part of the project.

Earlier, Sobyanin spoke about Moscow’s plans to build roads in 2022.