Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are considering a new version of the origin of the coronavirus. Bloomberg reports.

According to the US agency, this week will be published a report by experts who have visited China’s Wuhan. This document will present the version that COVID-19 may be similar in origin to the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Its original carriers are bats, and it was transmitted to humans through the Himalayan civets. It is noted that these conclusions are not final.

British zoologist Peter Dassak, whose judgment is quoted in the report, notes that the spread of the virus may be linked to wildlife trade. So, he said that animals were sold on the market that could become infected with the coronavirus from bats and subsequently transmit it to humans. The main conclusion is that the same path in which the acute respiratory syndrome arose existed for the coronavirus, the expert concluded.

Earlier it was reported that WHO experts who were studying the origin of the coronavirus thought about abandoning the version, according to which the source of the spread of COVID-19 was a leak from the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.