The US is allegedly building a new airstrip in Syria. This was stated in his Twitter journalist Farhang Namdar.

A 1.4-kilometer runway is being created at a military base near the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province. According to the journalist, with the help of such construction, the Americans are strengthening their presence in the country. In his post, he gives the coordinates at which you can find the runway.

A similar project from the Russian side became known earlier on February 8: American sources reported that the runway at the Khmeimim airbase was lengthened from 2.9 kilometers to 3.2 kilometers, which allows not only more efficient use of strategic bombers Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS and Tu-160, but also receive “heavily loaded” heavy military transport aircraft, for example, An-124 “Ruslan”.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011. The main participants in the conflict are government forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad, the so-called moderate opposition and Islamist groups. The opposition is supported by Turkey and Western countries, Russia is helping the Assad government.