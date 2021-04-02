The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 11 Russian companies. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Ukrainian media.

According to a source in the National Security and Defense Council, Rossotrudnichestvo is among the organizations that have come under restrictive measures. It is noted that sanctions were also imposed against 68 companies associated with persons on the sanctions list of smugglers.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the imposition of sanctions against individuals who, according to him, can be called the country’s top 10 smugglers. According to the President, “Black Friday” has come for some individuals and legal entities.