AvtoVAZ is negotiating with Chinese automakers to assemble models under the Lada brand

It became known that AvtoVAZ is negotiating with the three largest Chinese automakers on the possible assembly of new models under the Lada brand at its three plants. The fact that agreements can be reached already this year was said by the head of the Russian concern Maxim Sokolov, his words are quoted by the agency “Prime”.

According to Sokolov, we are talking about several production sites: in St. Petersburg, Izhevsk and Togliatti. It is not specified which companies are being negotiated with. However, new models are planned to be produced under the Lada brand. “We are talking about the fact that today it is a Chinese product,” Sokolov noted.

Earlier it became known that from May the concern will raise prices for Lada cars by an average of two percent. The cost was explained by the deep localization of cars: now the concern has to master the production of components that it previously received from global suppliers.

In addition, AvtoVAZ will introduce marginal prices for the sale of Lada in the Russian dealer network.