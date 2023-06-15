IS: Finnish mercenary who fought in Ukraine left a mysterious message before his death

A Finnish mercenary who died in Ukraine left a mysterious message before his death, about this informs Ilta-Sanomat (IS) columnist Miikka Kaskinen.

As it became known to the publication, the soldier died over the weekend, during his stay in Ukraine, he kept in touch with a correspondent of the Yle agency.

“When I get out of the front line, you will get quite a lot of material,” the Finnish fighter said in a message that he left shortly before his death.

The observer noted that the military spoke about the lack of professionalism in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, those who are accustomed to NATO standards will “lose their heads very quickly” on the front line.

The journalist said that the Finnish mercenary was less than 30 years old, his identity was established.

Earlier, military correspondent Yuri Kotenok said that the Russian military liquidated the Georgian mercenary Zura Mushukia, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.