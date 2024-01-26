It became known about the multimillion-dollar debts of Georgy Petrishin, the husband of Russian model Alesya Kafelnikova. The relevant information is published Super.

According to the publication, the husband of the 25-year-old fashion model has incurred numerous debts on loans and borrowings. So, in 2021, a businessman took out a loan for five million rubles, but violated the terms of the agreement regarding the timing and amount of payment. As a result, Petrishin’s current debt amounts to four million rubles from the principal amount of the loan and about 300 thousand rubles for a penalty on payment.

At the same time, according to documents from the Moscow City Court, Kafelnikova’s husband borrowed 100 thousand rubles against a receipt with the condition of repayment in two months. It is noted that by January 2024, the businessman had not returned the money.

In addition, the entrepreneur also has debts in the amount of six and nine million rubles. According to the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), Petrishin was charged enforcement fees totaling one million for them.

In May 2023, Kafelnikova responded to her mother’s words about her husband’s cruelty. Thus, the celebrity posted a photo in her story in which she was captured with her husband.