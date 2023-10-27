Sky News Arabia: Israeli tanks are moving towards the Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tanks move towards the Gaza Strip in the area adjacent to the security barrier in the city of Beit Hanoun, which is located in the north of the Palestinian enclave. About it reports Sky News Arabia channel with reference to its own sources.

It is noted that the sounds of gunfire and explosions are heard on the northern border of the enclave. In turn, the TV channel reports intense shelling of the neighboring city of Beit Lahiya. The IDF also fires flares over the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier it was reported that Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. “We have increased the pace of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Our air force attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure,” said movement spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Speaker Avichai Adri also said that Israel has imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and is ready to launch a ground operation against Hamas in the region. He said Israel would enter the next phase of the war at a “time of its choosing,” which Adri did not specify.