“RV”: on the morning of May 16, the Russian Armed Forces delivered the most powerful blow to military facilities in Kyiv

On the night of May 16, the most massive attack on military facilities in Kyiv was delivered. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

The strike was carried out using Kinzhal and Caliber missiles, the report said. According to the channel, a military facility, probably an air defense system, was hit in the Svyatoshinsky district of the city. The result was a 200 square meter fire.

Earlier it became known that the Kyiv authorities called the attack exceptional in its density: it used “drones, cruise missiles and, probably, ballistic missiles.”

Reports of explosions and the work of air defense in Kyiv appeared on the night of Tuesday, May 16. Explosions were heard in the Solomensky and Shevchenkovsky districts of Kyiv. An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.