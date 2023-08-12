5.ua: Armed forces of Ukraine mine the territories near the Rivne nuclear power plant and strengthen the second line of defense

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) mine the territory near the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) and strengthen the second line of defense on the border with Belarus. Ukrainian TV channel 5.ua writes about this in Telegram.

“In the Rivne region, fields near a nuclear power plant are being mined,” the publication says. It is specified that a second line of defense with traps for infantry and equipment is being set up on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the region.

At the same time, according to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is no visible threat from Belarus. However, they believe that one must be prepared for any development of events.

Earlier, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Sergei Naev, said that Ukraine had begun to strengthen the territories of the northern border. According to him, more than 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches were dug in the Chernihiv region. In addition, more than 30 thousand mine traps have been created.