The meeting of the famous sports commentator Nikolai Ozerov and the closest associate of the Russian revolutionary Joseph Stalin, Vyacheslav Molotov, became known from the Moslenta material. It took place in the Central Telegraph Office on Gorky Street (now Tverskaya).

“Nikolai Nikolaevich saw an elderly man whose face seemed familiar. It turned out – Molotov, an ally of Stalin, demoted by Khrushchev, ”the article says.

Then Ozerom greeted him and offered to bring Molotov, to which he agreed. Already in the car, Molotov said that Ozerov’s face seemed familiar to him.

“I’m Ozerov’s sportscaster.” Pause. After that, Molotov declares: “I’ll tell you at home – they won’t believe it: I was driving with Nikolai Ozerov himself!” ”The commentator recalled.

