Most Americans fear that the development of AI could lead to disaster

Most Americans fear that the development of artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to disaster. The mass fear of US residents before AI became known from surveyconducted by the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute (AIPI) from July 18 to July 21, 2023 among more than a thousand Americans.

According to the data, 82 percent of respondents do not trust companies developing such technologies, and 56 percent believe that these technologies should be controlled at the federal level. 76 percent of respondents are concerned that AI machines could pose a threat to the existence of humanity.

In March, entrepreneur Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and more than a thousand experts in the field of high technology and artificial intelligence signed an open letter calling for the suspension of neural network training due to risks. The letter argues that technology with human-like artificial intelligence can pose a significant risk to society and humanity.

“We have to ask ourselves: should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and lies? Should we automate all professions, including those that bring satisfaction? Should we develop minds that are not human and that could eventually outnumber and intellect us, make us irrelevant and replace us? Should we risk losing control of civilization?” – emphasized on the website of the Future of Life Institute.