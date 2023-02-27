The mass disappearance of teenagers after fights and raids on PMC Redan (an association of schoolchildren who are fond of anime – a note from Moslenta) became known on Monday, February 27. According to Shot, parents of teenagers massively turn to the police with statements about the disappearance of their children. Mostly they are students of the eighth and ninth grades.

“About 200 alleged members of the so-called PMC Redan and their opponents were detained in shopping centers in several Russian cities. The police raided teenagers in masks and balaclavas after reports of riots, ”the message says.