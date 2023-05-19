Yandex.Schedules: 20 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports on May 19

On Friday, May 19, 20 flights were canceled and delayed at three Moscow airports. This is evidenced by the data of the service “Yandex.Schedules”.

So, it became known that the departure of one liner was canceled in Domodedovo, eight flights were postponed. Six flights to Vnukovo were canceled, two were delayed. Departures of three aircraft are delayed in Sheremetyevo.

There is no information about disruptions in the schedule in Zhukovsky. The reason for the massive change in the departure time of passenger aircraft in Moscow air harbors is not called.

Earlier, in May, the Russian airline Utair allowed a significant reduction in its helicopter fleet due to sanctions and the resulting shortage of components. The general director of the carrier Andrey Martirosov said that the most acute issue is the lack of engines for both foreign-made helicopters and domestic ones.