It became known that the head of Ural Plants supplied foreign radio stations

The arrested head of Ural Plants, Vasily Musin, installed foreign radio stations instead of Russian ones as part of a government contract. This is reported by RIA News with reference to sources.

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow arrested the general director of Ural Plants on June 24. Musin is charged with Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). He will be in custody until August 17.

As investigators clarified, the accused stole money that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs allocated as part of ensuring the execution of the state defense order.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow found Alexander Pozhidaev, a former officer of the food department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, guilty of participating in a corruption scheme.