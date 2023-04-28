Bloomberg: Refineries in Europe and Asia suffer losses due to restrictions on Russian oil

Oil refineries (ORs) in Europe and Asia are suffering significant losses due to restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil. About it informs Bloomberg agency.

It is noted that due to sanctions, enterprises are forced to purchase more expensive raw materials in the Middle East, which reduces profits from the sale of petroleum products to a minimum.

The agency notes that India and China continue to buy Russian oil at better prices, which allows them to maintain profits.

CMarkits CEO Youssef Elshammari said that the discount on Russian oil shows the winners and losers in this situation, since refining oil bought at a discount and selling oil products on the world market is an economic advantage.

The European Union embargo on the import and transportation of oil from Russia by sea came into force on December 5, 2022. At the same time, a ban on the transportation and insurance of Russian oil at a price higher than $60 per barrel began to operate.