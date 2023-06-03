The restaurant business of the famous journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak turned out to be unprofitable, informs Mash. Over the past year, the enterprises in which she has a stake have gone into negative territory by almost 20 million rubles.

Among the restaurants that brought losses is the capital’s SHE, where the menu was created by artificial intelligence. “Well-being bistro SHE on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Sobchak opened together with businessman Boris Zarkov – their shares are divided in half,” reminds Mash. It is specified that in 2022 the institution suffered a loss of 253 thousand rubles.

The Fish restaurant, where the share of the journalist is five percent, was in the red by 19.6 million rubles.

In general, Sobchak lost about 1.125 million rubles.

