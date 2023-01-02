About the place where you can meet the living symbol of one of the thousand-year-old cities of Russia – Yaroslavl, became known to “Moslenta”.

The bear is depicted on the flag and coat of arms of the city, it is with this animal that many tourists associate Yaroslavl in the first place. But not all of them know that in the Yaroslavl Museum-Reserve you can see a living symbol – the brown bear Masha.

“This 34-year-old girl is known to all the locals, respected and revered. The main thing is not to try to pet her. She doesn’t like it,” said the editor-in-chief of Moslenta, a native of Yaroslavl, Anna Povago.

