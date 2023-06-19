Rusvesna: fighters of the “Brave” avenged the execution of prisoners by destroying 400 paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fighters of the “O” group of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the detachments of the Ukrainian landing force, which had previously executed Russian prisoners of war. About it informs Teleram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (Rusvesna).

It is alleged that the strikes were carried out on the positions of the 25th Separate Secheslav Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Enemy losses amounted to 400 people.

Earlier, a video circulated on the network, which shows that a man with a machine gun in Ukrainian asks a fighter lying on the ground where he is from, and then shoots him in the head. In total, three prisoners were captured on video.

In November 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would have to answer before the court of history, the peoples of Russia, for every tortured and killed prisoner of war. Such crimes cannot be presented as a tragic exception, the department stressed.