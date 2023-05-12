RusVesna: Russian troops eliminated the Georgian mercenary Dzhikashvili in the NVO zone

Russian troops liquidated the Georgian mercenary Nick Dzhikashvili, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

Dzhikashvili fought in the “Georgian International Legion” and died as a result of artillery shelling of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia in the Luhansk direction.

Thus, it became known about the 44th Georgian mercenary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who died in the combat zone, but in reality their number may be higher, the report says.

On May 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of two foreign mercenaries with the help of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, which struck with guided bombs near the village of Ivanovka, Kharkov region.