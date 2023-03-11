NASA warns of a possible fall of an asteroid the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in 2046

An asteroid the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa could hit Earth in 2046 NASA.

DW 2023 – this is how they designated an object seen on February 28 and twice the size of the Chelyabinsk meteorite. The probability of its fall by February 2046 is estimated at 1 in 560.

It has not yet been possible to determine the exact location of the asteroid’s fall: the zone of probable collision extends from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean and from the western to eastern coasts of the United States.

Earlier, an international team of scientists published several papers in the journal Nature detailing the results of the Deep Impact mission to deflect an asteroid from its previous orbit using the DART spacecraft. According to experts, this is a viable strategy to protect the Earth from large celestial bodies.