TASS source: Berlin lied when it denied the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats

Berlin’s denials of information about the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats were lies, writes TASS with reference to a diplomatic source.

According to him, the German side has already made a decision on this. “An example of the lies of official Berlin. For what reason, German officials lied about the expulsion of Russian diplomats is unknown, ”he stressed. The diplomat added that Berlin is going to implement its plans.

On Friday, April 21, it became known that the German authorities planned to once again reduce the diplomatic presence of Russia in the country. According to sources in the Foreign Ministry, in this way, Germany is deliberately following the path of escalation in “an already very difficult bilateral relationship.”

On April 4, it was reported that Berlin was considering the possibility of cutting diplomatic staff in Moscow, thus trying to prevent a Russian reaction in the event of the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany.