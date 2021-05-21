Travel agencies in India will offer travelers a new format of tours to Russia – those who wish can get vaccinated with Sputnik V and spend a short vacation in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The experts of the Tourdom.ru portal became aware of the launch of a vaccine program from another country.

It is reported that currently Indian travel companies are actively working on the development of vaccine tours together with the Russian authorities – the cost of a ticket for one person will be from 2.2 to 2.4 lakh (about 220-240 thousand rubles), including flights, accommodation and excursions. In Moscow, travelers will spend 20 days, in St. Petersburg – four days.

According to experts, this format of recreation can be very attractive for Indian tourists due to the high efficiency of the Russian vaccine and the opportunity to relax abroad without any special restrictions. In addition, the cost of travel to Russia is significantly less than to other European countries. Some travel agents have already noted an increased demand for such programs among Indian residents.

Earlier in April, the first 50 tourists from Germany arrived in Moscow for vaccination with the Russian drug Sputnik V. Antique tours organizer Hans Blank spoke about the general demand among Germans for vaccinations in Russia. He explained that the people of the country want not only to get vaccinated, but also to have a cultural rest in the Russian capital.