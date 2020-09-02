Actor Boris Klyuev went on stage to the last, even despite his illness. Told about it REN TV Director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova.

According to her, the artist took part in the play “Big Three (Yalta-45)” until recently.

But two weeks ago, Klyuev’s condition worsened, and he was admitted to the hospital.

The artist died on September 1, he was 76 years old. The cause of death was lung cancer. Boris Klyuev has been struggling with a serious illness since 2018.

Farewell to the actor will be held at the Maly Theater, the date and place of burial will be announced later.

The Minister of Culture of Russia Olga Lyubimova expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the People’s Artist.

She called the death of Klyuev an irreparable loss for the entire theatrical community and domestic cinema.

The head of the Ministry of Culture also noted the unique talent and hard work of the actor.