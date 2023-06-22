SHOT: Russian border guards intercepted two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Russian border guards intercepted two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. It became known Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, around noon, the drones were heading towards the village of Elizavetovka in the Glushkovsky district. However, they flew no more than 100 meters across Russian territory. One drone was destroyed from a machine gun, and the other was planted with the help of electronic warfare.