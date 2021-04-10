The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are working on three options for addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin. As it became known to ZN.UA, among other things, the self-proclaimed republic intends to ask to be a part of Russia. Other options: request military assistance, recognize the independence of the DPR and conclude agreements of friendship with the Russian side.

ZN.UA refers to the texts of three draft letters that the DPR Foreign Ministry allegedly prepared to Putin. According to the publication, they were signed by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. All letters allegedly begin the same way with words of gratitude to the Russian president for his “sympathetic attitude towards the fate of Donbass residents and invaluable assistance that has helped to survive under the onslaught of the Kiev authorities since 2014”. The publication claims that these documents were obtained by the Ukrainian special services.

Earlier, assessing Ukraine’s readiness for war, Pushilin said that the country is ready for full-scale military operations in Donbass. According to him, Kiev is pulling a large number of military equipment and soldiers to the contact line. “Right now, such a quantity of equipment has been pulled to the line of contact from the Ukrainian side – and this is not only our data, this is also indicated by the OSCE reports. A fairly large number of personnel have also been deployed. This has not happened for a very, very long time. In fact, now the situation suggests that Ukraine is ready for escalation, full-scale hostilities, ”said Pushilin.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of increasing shelling and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. On Saturday, April 10, the DPR announced that the shelling had intensified.