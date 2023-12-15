UK Defense Journal: reconnaissance aircraft are flying more frequently near Russian borders

British reconnaissance aircraft began to fly more often near the Russian borders. This became known UK Defense Journal.

Airplanes patrol Russian borders with NATO member countries and fly around the Kaliningrad region.

It is clarified that American planes are also doing this.

The publication says that British intelligence is not hiding the flights in any way – on the contrary, everything possible is being done to ensure that as many people as possible learn about them.

The RC-135W Rivet Joint is used to patrol the borders of Russia; the British Royal Air Force has three such aircraft at its disposal.