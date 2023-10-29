Al Jazeera: Israel intensifies bombing of Gaza near Jabaliya refugee camp

Israel has in recent hours intensified its bombing in the northern Gaza Strip, with the heaviest attacks occurring in the area near the Jabaliya refugee camp. About it reports Al Jazeera TV channel.

It is noted that an entire area was attacked near the camp and dozens of residential buildings were completely destroyed.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Ministry chief Yoav Galant said that the military operation in the Gaza Strip would be long. “We’re going to need patience, we’re going to need a lot of emotional fortitude,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said allies in Western and Arab countries understand the goals of the conflict with Palestine. The politician emphasized that they support the Israeli side and want it to win the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement.

On October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of a military operation in Gaza. A large-scale gathering of reservists was also announced.