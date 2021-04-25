Two Russian peacekeepers were injured in Nagorno-Karabakh. It became known on Sunday, April 25 Telegram– Channel “Military Observer”.

The peacekeepers were injured after their vehicle was blown up by a mine. There is no official confirmation of the incident yet.

On November 9, 2020, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement calling for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which erupted in late September. As a result of the war, Baku regained control over part of the territories lost in the early 1990s.

Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region. The units must guard the line of contact and the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.