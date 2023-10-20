Bloomberg: Israel changes plans for ground operation in Gaza under US influence

Israel is making changes to plans to conduct a ground operation in the Gaza Strip under US influence. This found out Bloomberg.

A number of sources told the agency that “the US role and influence in the war against Hamas is deeper and stronger than before.” In particular, Washington may insist that the operation begin later and last longer than Israel originally planned.

Presumably, the United States fears an increase in civilian casualties in Gaza. Another factor is the possibility of third parties, in particular the Shiite movement Hezbollah, entering the conflict, which would entail even greater costs for Washington.

Earlier, American leader Joe Biden called on Israelis not to give in to anger and rage in order to avoid US mistakes after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. “Back then we sought justice and we also made mistakes,” he said.