The increase in cases of fraud with apartments without heirs of deceased Muscovites became known RIA News from a conversation with a representative of the Department of City Property of the capital.

“Fraud consists in forging documents to register ownership of real estate and sell it until it becomes the property of the city,” the department said.

The real estate of deceased Muscovites goes to the city if there are no people to whom it should be inherited or bequeathed, or if these people have not accepted the inheritance within six months. Such property is called escheat.

The Department of City Property of Moscow urges citizens to be vigilant when buying real estate: you need to personally meet with the owner of the property being purchased, carefully inspect the object and all pages of the seller’s passport. It is worth asking him for an archival extract from the house book and documents on the last transaction.

