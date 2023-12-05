The former TV news presenter, who became a DJ, spoke with Moslenta about her income.

According to Agata, on average she earns 80 thousand rubles for one tour performance. Once, during a two-hour set, she received 150 thousand rubles. “I have never earned as much as DJing anywhere,” the interlocutor admitted.

She also noted that now she has a child, so she takes no more than three performances a month. However, before pregnancy, performances at the DJ console were regular. Moreover, most of the work occurred on Saturday and Sunday, and weekdays were weekends.

