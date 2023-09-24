Mash: a drone in the sky almost turned around two passenger planes flying to Moscow

A drone in the sky almost turned around two large passenger planes flying to Moscow. This became known Telegram-Mash channel.

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday, September 23. According to the channel, two crews at once, an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 738, saw a blue and white drone right from the cockpit and reported what had happened to dispatchers.

Thus, the pilots of the flight flying from Mineralnye Vody said that the flying object was about a meter long and was moving towards the capital at an altitude of approximately 2.6 kilometers. 15 minutes later, a similar message came from a ship flying from Kazan, at that moment the device was already at an altitude of about 1.8 kilometers.

“There was no emergency – the vessels were not turned around,” the publication said. It is noted that the drone was flying much lower, so the planes were able to continue their journey.

On April 27, it was reported that a pilot of a Russian NordStar airline spotted a drone near the capital’s Domodedovo Airport. On approach to the arrival airport, the pilot, who began descending the passenger aircraft, noticed an unknown aircraft flying under the airliner – at that moment the plane was at an altitude of about two thousand meters.