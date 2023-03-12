Sport24: the condition of the Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov is improving in all respects

It became known about the improvement in the condition of the Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov. This is reported Sport24 with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

“Roman Kostomarov has a trend towards improving all indicators,” the source said.

On March 10, Sport-Express reported that the skater was gradually recovering, but doctors did not rule out the possibility of another operation to remove tissues that had died due to sepsis. On March 4, it became known that Kostomarov was gradually coming out of a coma. Earlier it was reported that the athlete had a microstroke.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. He was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia in combination with influenza B. According to Telegram channels 112 and Mash, the skater had his left foot amputated, as well as several fingers on both hands.