Sport24: Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is close to moving to Lazio

Dynamo midfielder and Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan is close to moving to Lazio. About the upcoming transfer became known Sport24.

According to the publication, the clubs are actively negotiating. The deal is close to completion. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the cost of a 20-year-old Russian at 15 million euros.

On July 22, the Dutch Feyenoord confirmed the information that they were recruiting Zakharyan and a number of other players. “The arrival of the Russian and other players this summer is possible, but Feyenoord wants to pay an acceptable and competitive price for the players, nothing more,” the club added.

In June, Zakharyan was included in the list of 100 nominees for the annual Golden Boy Award, which is awarded to the best young (under 21) footballer of the year in Europe. Last season he made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing ten assists.