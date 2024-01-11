Times: Britain and US to carry out air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen

The UK will join the US in carrying out air strikes against Houthi Ansar Allah military targets in Yemen. About the upcoming plan reported British The Times correspondent Stephen Swinford on social network X.

He clarified that the shelling could take place as early as the night of January 11-12. According to him, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak informed ministers about “inevitable military intervention.”

On January 10, the Houthis attacked a US warship for the first time in the Red Sea. The attack was in response to an attack on their naval forces on December 31 by the American side. The attack was carried out using ballistic and anti-ship missiles, as well as drones