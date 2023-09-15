“Izvestia”: the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Neradko will be dismissed in the near future

The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Alexander Neradko will be dismissed in the near future. About it report “News”.

The information was confirmed by two high-ranking sources in the Ministry of Transport, as well as in one of the airlines. It is noted that the decision was made at the level of the Russian government.

According to the publication, a decision may be announced in the coming days. One of the interlocutors said that this could happen on Friday, September 15.

For the post of the new head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev was offered for consideration the candidacies of Neradko’s deputy Vladimir Poteshkin and the chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee Oleg Storchevoy.

In December 2022, it was reported that security services conducted a search in the office of the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency. It was noted that one of the reasons for the search was a bribery case being investigated against the deputy head of the department of digital transformation and support of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Tatyana Kocherova. However, later the Federal Air Transport Agency denied reports of searches at Neradko’s place.