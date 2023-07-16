RIA: Russian artillery struck at the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction near Vasilyevka

Russian artillery struck at the accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction. This is reported RIA News.

It is specified that the shelling was carried out in the area of ​​​​the village of Vasilyevka. “Our crew made a fire raid on enemy positions. According to reconnaissance, the accumulation of enemy manpower was hit, ”said the commander of the artillery unit.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past day, Russian troops hit 93 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military department noted that the strikes were carried out by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery.

On July 15, war correspondent Vasily Tkach pointed out the impossibility of the key stage of the offensive of the Ukrainian army – the crossing of the Dnieper. He explained that this could not be done due to the effective work of Russian artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.