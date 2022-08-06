Reuters: the next US military aid package for Ukraine will be one of the largest

The next package of military assistance from the United States to Ukraine in the field of security will be one of the largest by this day, the volume of weapons and equipment planned for the transfer is estimated at one billion dollars. It became known Reuters.

Ukraine is expected to receive HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) munitions, a NASAMS surface-to-air missile system, and 50 M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, according to three well-informed sources.

At the same time, it is indicated that US President Joe Biden has not yet signed a document on the allocation of this assistance package, so its composition is not final. Kyiv will receive the planned set of weapons and equipment within the powers of the American leader to transfer Pentagon stocks without the approval of Congress as a response to an emergency.

On August 1, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on the allocation of additional military assistance to Ukraine for half a billion dollars. According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the new aid package includes HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) rounds and ammunition for 155mm artillery mounts.