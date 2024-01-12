Britain announced historic agreement during Sunak's visit to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during an imminent official visit to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, will sign a “historic agreement” with Vladimir Zelensky, which will concern cooperation between the two states in the field of security. New arrangements announced British government on the body's official website.

“The G7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with bilateral security guarantees at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year. The UK is the first country to enter into an agreement to this effect. The document will be a step in the development of an unshakable 100-year partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom,” the publication says.

The document, which will be signed during Sunak’s visit, will once again consolidate the support measures that London has provided to Kyiv for several years. Among them are the exchange of intelligence data, medical and military training, and other measures of cooperation between the two countries in the field of the military-industrial complex.

Earlier, Sunak said that the UK would transfer the largest batch of drones in history to Ukraine. It is noted that most of the batch will be produced in the kingdom. Nevertheless, London clarified that in order to significantly increase the supply of drones to Kyiv, the country’s defense department will be forced to use the capacity of foreign partners in production.