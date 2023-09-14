RIA: proposals for Russia on the grain deal will be discussed next week

Next week, at negotiations between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, details of new proposals for the Russian Federation on a grain deal will be discussed. This is reported by RIA News citing a source involved in the technical delegation on this issue.

The agency’s interlocutor noted that Turkey and the UN jointly developed a number of new proposals for the Russian side. It is clarified that these proposals relate to ship insurance and payment for Russian exports.

The source also noted that Ankara’s dialogue with Western partners on this issue is “sometimes very difficult.”

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov described the current state of the grain deal in one word. According to him, it is “on the foot.”