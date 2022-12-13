TASS: Deputy head of the Kherson region Ekaterina Gubareva is under house arrest

The deputy head of the Kherson region, Ekaterina Gubareva, who was detained in the case of an economic crime, is currently under house arrest. About this on Tuesday, December 13, TASS said the representative of the power structures.

The interlocutor of the agency also clarified that the Deputy Prime Minister of the region has not yet been removed from office.

Earlier it became known that a source in law enforcement confirmed information about the release of Gubareva. The day before, this was stated by her husband, the former “People’s Governor” of Donbass Pavel Gubarev, who stood at the origins of the founding of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in 2014. He also said that, by agreement with the investigation, he could not yet disclose the essence of the case.

The detention of the deputy head of the Kherson region in the case of an economic crime was reported on November 16, law enforcement officers conducted investigative actions with her. However, her status in the case was not specified.

Ekaterina Gubareva was appointed to the post of deputy head of the Kherson region in June this year. Previously, she was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPR. The official held this position for almost eight years – from August 5, 2014.