A battle has been going on in the suburbs of Alma-Ata for several hours. It is reported by Sputnik Kazakhstan…

Eyewitnesses from local residents told the agency that the clash was taking place along the Alma-Ata-Bishkek highway, near the village of Raiymbek. According to unconfirmed reports, a shootout took place between Kazakh security officials and Kyrgyz citizens who tried to break through to their homeland after the dispersal of the rallies.

Rana learned that the Russian embassy in Nur-Sultan had opened a crisis headquarters to evacuate Russians who were stuck in the country due to riots and wished to leave Kazakhstan. Now the department is processing requests from compatriots and preparing the relevant documents for organizing their departure.