REN TV: the fourth Russian was hospitalized with anthrax in the Moscow region

A resident of Chuvashia was hospitalized with anthrax in the Moscow region. About it informs REN TV portal with reference to its own sources.

Thus, the hospitalized became the fourth patient with this disease and already the second in the Moscow region. According to the publication, the man arrived in the region with a friend who was also diagnosed with symptoms of anthrax.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region clarified that the preliminary results of the analyzes of the Russians did not reveal the disease.

The first cases of anthrax were reported on March 15. A married couple turned out to be ill, in which the husband became infected while cutting a bull carcass. The man managed to sell about half a ton of infected meat.

Information about the third case of anthrax infection appeared on March 22